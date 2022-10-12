Anzeige
12.10.2022 | 21:52
Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Host Galaxy Arena (ESNC) IEO

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the third most visited crypto exchange in the world, will list ESNC, the utility token of Galaxy Arena, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

Galaxy Arena is a decentralized metaverse virtual reality (VR) experience run by Essence (ESNC) and powered by the Polygon network.

The metaverse is the next step in the development of the internet and destined to be the hub of the web3 era. Galaxy Arena is poised to become a leading state-of-the-art metaverse hub that will seamlessly help transition the world of live events, attractions, VR experiences, and businesses forever by bridging the gap between virtual and reality and offering a simple web2 to web3 solution.

Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for ESNC, which will be available on Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for Oct. 21.

Galaxy Arena Metaverse and the ESNC token economy include staking, locks, liquidity incentives, buybacks, and burns. ESNC is the latest web3 initiative debuting on Bybit's intuitive platform for promising crypto projects.

Bybit Launchpad 2.0 gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0's new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win new token allocations. Users can also buy the best performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.

Galaxy Arena is the one and only Earn game aggregator hub. Play, move, learn, dance, sing and participate to earn all under one roof, making it the exclusive "X to earn hub"

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on

https://discord.com/invite/bybit
https://www.facebook.com/Bybit
https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/
https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/
https://t.me/BybitEnglish
https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official
https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official
https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries,
please contact: press@bybit.com
Bybit@hkstrategies.Com
Jennifer Wong
+852 2894 6255

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launchpad-2-0-to-host-galaxy-arena-esnc-ieo-301647849.html

