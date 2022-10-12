Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated August 12, 2022, the Company has completed the issuance of 300,000 common shares of the Company (the "Performance Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to Ian Gendall, President and CEO of the Company pursuant to a performance shares agreement dated December 14, 2021 in consideration for certain exploration, supervisory and geological services provided to the Company (the "Debt").

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of the Performance Shares and by issuing the Performance Shares, the Debt has been definitively extinguished. The Performance Shares are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southern Peru and Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Copper, Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

