Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: BrainChip Fortifies Neuromorphic Patent Portfolio with New Awards and IP Acquisition

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, has extended the breadth and depth of its neuromorphic IP with two new patents granted by the US Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO), and the acquisition of previously licensed technology from Toulouse Tech Transfer (TTT). These latest additions of technical assets reinforce BrainChip's event-based processor differentiation for high performance, ultra-low power AI inference and on-chip learning.

The latest patents awarded to BrainChip from the USPTO include:

US 11,468,299 "An Improved Spiking Neural Network," protects the learning function of BrainChip's digital neuron circuit implemented on a neuromorphic integrated circuit/system (e.g., Akida TM ).

). US 11,429,857, "Secure Voice Communications System," protects a system to establish secure voice communications between a local and a remote neural network device. Information is encrypted by transmitting spike timing rather than original data, rendering it useless to anyone intercepting the transmission.

BrainChip also acquired full ownership of the IP rights related to JAST learning rule and algorithms from French technology transfer-based company TTT, including issued patent EP3324344 and pending patents US2019/0286944 and EP3324343. The invention related to the acquired IP rights include pattern detection algorithms that provide BrainChip with significant competitive advantages. The company held an exclusive license for the IP prior to their acquisition.

BrainChip considers patents to be valuable IP assets that help the company preserve its global competitive advantages. Its patent portfolio now comprises 10 US, 1 European and 1 Chinese issued patents. In addition, some 29 patent applications are pending in the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Israel.

"The foundational neuromorphic patents we've received for AI and ML strengthen our IP product and commercial differentiation," said Sean Hehir, Chief Executive Officer at BrainChip. "Our continued leadership in neuromorphic research and architectural design continues to be rewarded as our patent portfolio grows."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720251/BrainChip-Fortifies-Neuromorphic-Patent-Portfolio-with-New-Awards-and-IP-Acquisition