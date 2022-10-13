

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 590.536 trillion yen.



That's up from 1.9 percent in August.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 2.6 percent on year to 513.986 trillion yen, while lending from trusts perked an annual 0.3 percent to 76.550 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks climbed 2.7 percent to 3.834 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2022, overall bank lending was up 2.0 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de