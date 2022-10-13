Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Mining Licence Application Lodged for Ewoyaa

Mining Licence Application Lodged for Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the submission of the Mining Licence ("ML") application in respect to the extraction of minerals from the proposed Ewoyaa Lithium Mine ("Ewoyaa" or the "Mine") to the Minerals Commission of Ghana ("MinCom"), in West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Atlantic Lithium's majority-owned Ghana company, Barari DV Ghana Ltd, and wholly-owned Ghana company, Green Metals Resources Ltd, have lodged initial documents in support of its ML application for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

The application will now be assessed by the Ghanaian Government as soon as practicably possible as part of the approval process ahead of the grant of the ML.

The application includes the submission of the Company's recent Pre-Feasibility Study (announced on 22 September 2022), which forms part of the necessary required documentation.

This is a significant milestone for the Company as it moves the Ewoyaa Lithium Project from the discovery stage to the delivery of studies and the submission of a ML application, towards permitting.

Commenting on the Company's latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"We are pleased to have lodged our application for a Mining Licence at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, which has a compelling case for development at a time of unprecedented lithium demand.

"The application marks a significant milestone for the Company having completed extensive exploration and technical programmes, environmental and social studies, economic studies and the valuation of the Project.

"As evidenced by our work to date and highlighted by the recent Pre-Feasibility Study, we can demonstrate a fundamentally robust development case at Ewoyaa, which delivers extensive social and economic benefits to our local communities and the Republic of Ghana.

"We look forward to working closely with MinCom, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the EPA, local Government authorities, our host communities and other regulatory bodies towards the grant of the Ewoyaa ML.

"Our ongoing and planned activities now focus on further de-risking the development timelines of the Project, rapidly advancing a detailed design and construction phase and ultimately, moving into production whilst continuing to grow our exploration pipeline."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licences in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licences.

