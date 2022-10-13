DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 October 2022 it purchased a total of 415,709 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 235,709 180,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8610 GBP0.7530 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8440 GBP0.7410 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8533 GBP0.7474

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,109,451 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 83 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940009TRDU1 1,226 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940010TRDU1 2,255 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940005TRDU1 197 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940006TRDU1 22 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940007TRDU1 1,224 0.8460 XDUB 09:39:02 00026940008TRDU1 2,958 0.8490 XDUB 09:50:49 00026940219TRDU1 2,164 0.8510 XDUB 09:57:54 00026940269TRDU1 633 0.8510 XDUB 09:57:54 00026940270TRDU1 701 0.8510 XDUB 10:04:37 00026940380TRDU1 667 0.8510 XDUB 10:04:37 00026940381TRDU1 1,423 0.8510 XDUB 10:04:37 00026940382TRDU1 1,154 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940969TRDU1 34 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940968TRDU1 1,700 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940967TRDU1 1,329 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940965TRDU1 405 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940966TRDU1 1,734 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940964TRDU1 1,734 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940961TRDU1 2,947 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940962TRDU1 2,905 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:41 00026940963TRDU1 580 0.8600 XDUB 10:32:42 00026940970TRDU1 994 0.8600 XDUB 10:42:25 00026941088TRDU1 2,984 0.8600 XDUB 10:42:25 00026941089TRDU1 1,592 0.8600 XDUB 10:42:25 00026941086TRDU1 398 0.8600 XDUB 10:42:25 00026941087TRDU1 2,555 0.8550 XDUB 11:01:58 00026941286TRDU1 2,033 0.8570 XDUB 11:11:53 00026941408TRDU1 452 0.8570 XDUB 11:11:53 00026941409TRDU1 1,000 0.8570 XDUB 11:13:10 00026941425TRDU1 1,110 0.8570 XDUB 11:13:10 00026941424TRDU1 487 0.8570 XDUB 11:13:24 00026941428TRDU1 2,749 0.8540 XDUB 11:19:38 00026941525TRDU1 6,710 0.8520 XDUB 11:26:02 00026941583TRDU1 2,000 0.8530 XDUB 12:06:52 00026941849TRDU1 1,447 0.8530 XDUB 12:06:52 00026941848TRDU1 7,773 0.8530 XDUB 12:11:37 00026941856TRDU1 349 0.8500 XDUB 12:16:11 00026941905TRDU1 162 0.8500 XDUB 12:16:11 00026941906TRDU1 7,077 0.8500 XDUB 12:16:11 00026941907TRDU1 2,492 0.8500 XDUB 12:16:11 00026941908TRDU1 2,148 0.8520 XDUB 12:41:06 00026942154TRDU1 1,078 0.8520 XDUB 12:41:06 00026942155TRDU1 2,321 0.8520 XDUB 12:41:06 00026942156TRDU1 2,332 0.8490 XDUB 12:57:46 00026942251TRDU1 623 0.8490 XDUB 12:57:46 00026942252TRDU1 668 0.8480 XDUB 13:05:22 00026942302TRDU1 1,523 0.8480 XDUB 13:05:22 00026942303TRDU1 682 0.8480 XDUB 13:11:01 00026942343TRDU1 1,562 0.8480 XDUB 13:11:01 00026942344TRDU1 2,469 0.8480 XDUB 13:22:00 00026942411TRDU1 1,860 0.8480 XDUB 13:22:10 00026942412TRDU1 661 0.8480 XDUB 13:26:12 00026942452TRDU1 1,477 0.8480 XDUB 13:26:12 00026942453TRDU1 761 0.8480 XDUB 13:26:12 00026942454TRDU1 1,963 0.8440 XDUB 13:32:20 00026942556TRDU1 1,000 0.8440 XDUB 13:32:20 00026942557TRDU1 2,455 0.8440 XDUB 13:37:56 00026942585TRDU1 2,053 0.8440 XDUB 13:42:41 00026942633TRDU1 331 0.8440 XDUB 14:00:42 00026942861TRDU1 398 0.8440 XDUB 14:00:42 00026942863TRDU1 6,873 0.8440 XDUB 14:00:42 00026942865TRDU1 2,687 0.8450 XDUB 14:01:00 00026942869TRDU1 7,584 0.8480 XDUB 14:04:31 00026942907TRDU1 2,136 0.8480 XDUB 14:24:06 00026943026TRDU1 266 0.8480 XDUB 14:24:07 00026943027TRDU1 71 0.8480 XDUB 14:24:07 00026943028TRDU1 2,530 0.8480 XDUB 14:24:16 00026943029TRDU1 2,090 0.8480 XDUB 14:28:02 00026943051TRDU1 665 0.8480 XDUB 14:28:02 00026943052TRDU1 1,641 0.8480 XDUB 14:31:27 00026943072TRDU1 1,695 0.8480 XDUB 14:31:27 00026943073TRDU1 5,696 0.8500 XDUB 14:42:18 00026943202TRDU1 1,485 0.8500 XDUB 14:42:18 00026943203TRDU1 741 0.8500 XDUB 14:42:18 00026943204TRDU1 1,900 0.8520 XDUB 14:44:47 00026943227TRDU1 679 0.8520 XDUB 14:45:49 00026943256TRDU1 1,180 0.8520 XDUB 14:46:16 00026943264TRDU1 60 0.8520 XDUB 14:46:16 00026943265TRDU1 305 0.8520 XDUB 14:46:16 00026943266TRDU1 323 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943296TRDU1 705 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943298TRDU1 3,278 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943299TRDU1 2,818 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943293TRDU1 11 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943294TRDU1 3,568 0.8500 XDUB 14:47:55 00026943295TRDU1 1,023 0.8500 XDUB 14:57:21 00026943397TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)