Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.10.2022 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 October 2022 it purchased a total of 415,709 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           235,709     180,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8610     GBP0.7530 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8440     GBP0.7410 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8533     GBP0.7474

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 688,109,451 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
83        0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940009TRDU1 
1,226      0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940010TRDU1 
2,255      0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940005TRDU1 
197       0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940006TRDU1 
22        0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940007TRDU1 
1,224      0.8460        XDUB     09:39:02      00026940008TRDU1 
2,958      0.8490        XDUB     09:50:49      00026940219TRDU1 
2,164      0.8510        XDUB     09:57:54      00026940269TRDU1 
633       0.8510        XDUB     09:57:54      00026940270TRDU1 
701       0.8510        XDUB     10:04:37      00026940380TRDU1 
667       0.8510        XDUB     10:04:37      00026940381TRDU1 
1,423      0.8510        XDUB     10:04:37      00026940382TRDU1 
1,154      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940969TRDU1 
34        0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940968TRDU1 
1,700      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940967TRDU1 
1,329      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940965TRDU1 
405       0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940966TRDU1 
1,734      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940964TRDU1 
1,734      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940961TRDU1 
2,947      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940962TRDU1 
2,905      0.8600        XDUB     10:32:41      00026940963TRDU1 
580       0.8600        XDUB     10:32:42      00026940970TRDU1 
994       0.8600        XDUB     10:42:25      00026941088TRDU1 
2,984      0.8600        XDUB     10:42:25      00026941089TRDU1 
1,592      0.8600        XDUB     10:42:25      00026941086TRDU1 
398       0.8600        XDUB     10:42:25      00026941087TRDU1 
2,555      0.8550        XDUB     11:01:58      00026941286TRDU1 
2,033      0.8570        XDUB     11:11:53      00026941408TRDU1 
452       0.8570        XDUB     11:11:53      00026941409TRDU1 
1,000      0.8570        XDUB     11:13:10      00026941425TRDU1 
1,110      0.8570        XDUB     11:13:10      00026941424TRDU1 
487       0.8570        XDUB     11:13:24      00026941428TRDU1 
2,749      0.8540        XDUB     11:19:38      00026941525TRDU1 
6,710      0.8520        XDUB     11:26:02      00026941583TRDU1 
2,000      0.8530        XDUB     12:06:52      00026941849TRDU1 
1,447      0.8530        XDUB     12:06:52      00026941848TRDU1 
7,773      0.8530        XDUB     12:11:37      00026941856TRDU1 
349       0.8500        XDUB     12:16:11      00026941905TRDU1 
162       0.8500        XDUB     12:16:11      00026941906TRDU1 
7,077      0.8500        XDUB     12:16:11      00026941907TRDU1 
2,492      0.8500        XDUB     12:16:11      00026941908TRDU1 
2,148      0.8520        XDUB     12:41:06      00026942154TRDU1 
1,078      0.8520        XDUB     12:41:06      00026942155TRDU1 
2,321      0.8520        XDUB     12:41:06      00026942156TRDU1 
2,332      0.8490        XDUB     12:57:46      00026942251TRDU1 
623       0.8490        XDUB     12:57:46      00026942252TRDU1 
668       0.8480        XDUB     13:05:22      00026942302TRDU1 
1,523      0.8480        XDUB     13:05:22      00026942303TRDU1 
682       0.8480        XDUB     13:11:01      00026942343TRDU1 
1,562      0.8480        XDUB     13:11:01      00026942344TRDU1 
2,469      0.8480        XDUB     13:22:00      00026942411TRDU1 
1,860      0.8480        XDUB     13:22:10      00026942412TRDU1 
661       0.8480        XDUB     13:26:12      00026942452TRDU1 
1,477      0.8480        XDUB     13:26:12      00026942453TRDU1 
761       0.8480        XDUB     13:26:12      00026942454TRDU1 
1,963      0.8440        XDUB     13:32:20      00026942556TRDU1 
1,000      0.8440        XDUB     13:32:20      00026942557TRDU1 
2,455      0.8440        XDUB     13:37:56      00026942585TRDU1 
2,053      0.8440        XDUB     13:42:41      00026942633TRDU1 
331       0.8440        XDUB     14:00:42      00026942861TRDU1 
398       0.8440        XDUB     14:00:42      00026942863TRDU1 
6,873      0.8440        XDUB     14:00:42      00026942865TRDU1 
2,687      0.8450        XDUB     14:01:00      00026942869TRDU1 
7,584      0.8480        XDUB     14:04:31      00026942907TRDU1 
2,136      0.8480        XDUB     14:24:06      00026943026TRDU1 
266       0.8480        XDUB     14:24:07      00026943027TRDU1 
71        0.8480        XDUB     14:24:07      00026943028TRDU1 
2,530      0.8480        XDUB     14:24:16      00026943029TRDU1 
2,090      0.8480        XDUB     14:28:02      00026943051TRDU1 
665       0.8480        XDUB     14:28:02      00026943052TRDU1 
1,641      0.8480        XDUB     14:31:27      00026943072TRDU1 
1,695      0.8480        XDUB     14:31:27      00026943073TRDU1 
5,696      0.8500        XDUB     14:42:18      00026943202TRDU1 
1,485      0.8500        XDUB     14:42:18      00026943203TRDU1 
741       0.8500        XDUB     14:42:18      00026943204TRDU1 
1,900      0.8520        XDUB     14:44:47      00026943227TRDU1 
679       0.8520        XDUB     14:45:49      00026943256TRDU1 
1,180      0.8520        XDUB     14:46:16      00026943264TRDU1 
60        0.8520        XDUB     14:46:16      00026943265TRDU1 
305       0.8520        XDUB     14:46:16      00026943266TRDU1 
323       0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943296TRDU1 
705       0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943298TRDU1 
3,278      0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943299TRDU1 
2,818      0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943293TRDU1 
11        0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943294TRDU1 
3,568      0.8500        XDUB     14:47:55      00026943295TRDU1 
1,023      0.8500        XDUB     14:57:21      00026943397TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.