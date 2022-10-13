

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported third-quarter total shipments of finished products of 285,600 tonnes, an 11% decrease from a year ago, due to reduced shipping capacity as a result of the Bronagh J transshipment vessel being in dry dock until late August and poor weather conditions.



Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 443,900 tonnes, a 7% increase from last year, due to a 3% increase in excavated ore volumes and a 2% increase in ore grades. Ilmenite production was 304,700 tonnes, a 3% decrease compared to the record production last year. Primary zircon production was 17,300 tonnes, a 10% increase compared to last year, benefitting from increased HMC processed and improved recoveries.



Looking forward, Kenmare Resources said its production of all finished products is anticipated to be at or around the bottom of the company's 2022 guidance ranges.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KENMARE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de