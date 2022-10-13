IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) services, announces the continued expansion in Ireland with the announcement of a new office in the city of Cork. As Ireland's presence in the life sciences industry grows, the demand for our design and engineering services grows alongside it.

Under the business unit leadership of Stephen O'Neill, the new office will give IPS closer proximity to clients in southern Ireland to provide our world-renowned brand of expert services. IPS has proudly served Ireland for over five years out of the Dublin office, with more than 110 employees.

As part of our continuous growth in the EMEA region, the new office will allow IPS to leverage the resources of Munster province and expand our team. These new opportunities will add more jobs to the local economy and further attract the brightest minds in the country.

"IPS are poised to be the leader in pharmaceutical project delivery throughout all of Ireland," said Peter Higgins, IPS Senior Director. "Our position in the industry is a testament to our hard work and team of experts. I am excited that our ever-expanding and talented team across both our Cork and Dublin offices continues to be able to support our clients locally."

About IPS

IPS is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill, and passion, IPS provides consultancy services, architecture, engineering, project controls, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to develop and manufacture life-impacting products. Its EMEA region, established in 2015, has approximately 300 employees and is growing. With the addition of its newest acquisition, Linesight, IPS has nearly 3,000 professionals in over 45 offices across 17 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For further information, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005061/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

+1.484.344.9234