French insurer set to utilise Guidewire for operations visibility, speed to market, and continuously improved customer experience

Ornikar, French motor mobility innovator, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Ornikar has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for its core operating system; with the flexibility and agility to design and deliver new products to best fit customer need and support rolling enhancement to customer experience.

Having introduced an innovative, online driving school model and become a leader in road safety education in France, Ornikar plans to take advantage of its unique position to transform the motor insurance offering.

"Guidewire's focus on continued investment in, and development of, its cloud platform are fundamental in our choice of software vendor," said Alexander Andin, Head of Ornikar Core Insurance Platform. "Our Guidewire selection will allow us to benefit from the latest upgrades and best-in-class functionality. Furthermore, we anticipate better integration with other SaaS applications alongside enhanced potential scalability as we expand our business internationally."

"Guidewire's reputation as a prominent insurance suite platform in the market is key in our decision. In building strong operations based on Guidewire, we enhance our risk carriers' trust towards Ornikar's insurance policy administration and claims management capabilities," added Pierre Vasserot, Head of Ornikar Insurance Customer Support Claims.

"In our view, by outsourcing non-business-specific activities we free space to focus on our unique customer experience and product innovation activities," added Frédéric Artru, Head of Ornikar Insurance Offer Pricing. "At the same time, we will benefit from Guidewire's superior expertise, as well as access its out-of-the-box core system capabilities to ensure speed to market, efficiency, and transparent operations throughout."

"We are delighted to welcome an innovation leader such as Ornikar to the Guidewire customer community and to the Guidewire Cloud," said Emmanuel Naudin, RVP Sales EMEA, Guidewire. "We thank Ornikar for their trust in our cloud services capabilities to support their aim of building and delivering the best insurance products and services for their customers."

About Ornikar

Ornikar has been an expert in driving instruction since 2013 and in car insurance since 2020. It aims to become the world leader in access to mobility thanks to its global approach combining theoretical training for the highway code, practical driving training and car insurance. In less than ten years, the company led by Benjamin Gaignault and Flavien le Rendu has revolutionised the traditional driving school model by becoming the benchmark platform for driver training in France, with more than 2.5 million clients. Ornikar is a member of the Next40, a government label promoting the 40 most promising young companies likely to become technological leaders, since 2022. www.ornikar.com.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

