

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a global provider of high technology products and services on Thursday said that it has made good progress in the first half ended 30 September and that full year trading at constant currency remains in line with expectations.



On a constant currency basis, orders were ahead of revenue during the period and ahead of orders for the first half of the previous year, the company said. Constant currency growth has however been tempered in the first half by global supply chain challenges, as well as price rises not yet offsetting inflationary pressures, due to phasing of the order book.



On a reported basis the company expects strong revenue and adjusted operating profit growth, supported by a currency tailwind.



The company anticipates higher production in the second half, combined with the positive impact of recent price increases as it converts its record order book, thereby providing good visibility for an expected improvement in trading.



Oxford Instruments' results for the half year ended 30 September would be released on 8 November.



Shares of Oxford Instruments closed Wednesday's trading at 1,720 pence, down 52 pence or 2.93 percent from the previous close.



