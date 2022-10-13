Australia's SunDrive has completed a new AUD 21 million ($13 million) funding round to help commercialize its revolutionary solar cell tech, which replaces silver with copper to improve solar panel efficiency and reduce costs.From pv magazine Australia SunDrive, the Sydney-based startup working to replace expensive silver elements in solar cells with cheaper copper, has attracted the support of some of Australia's most prominent renewable energy venture investors to help scale its low-cost, high-efficiency solar cell and manufacturing process. The AUD 21 million Series A funding round was led ...

