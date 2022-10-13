DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL
DEALING DATE: 12/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.5049
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247
CODE: BRZ
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 194279 EQS News ID: 1462871 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462871&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 13, 2022 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)