Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Parker as its new SVP and Managing Director, International. Parker joins from WorldFirst, the international business payment provider, where he assumed the position of CEO shortly after its acquisition by Ant Group. In his new role, Parker will be responsible for building Marqeta's go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing the company's service offerings in its key markets across Europe and APAC.

Marqeta works with businesses worldwide to empower payments innovation built using its open modern API card issuing and payment processing platform. By giving developers the tools they need to build, test, launch, and iterate single integration payment programmes, Marqeta has supported organisations such as Klarna, Western Union, Lydia, and Capital on Tap to realise their market expansion ambitions and embrace new opportunities. Parker is tasked with leading Marqeta's continued global expansion from the company's London office, bringing to the table over 20 years' experience in the financial services space accumulated across four continents, holding senior roles at Macquarie Bank and international payments businesses, OFX, and then WorldFirst, a company he ultimately led as CEO.

"I am proud to assume the role of SVP, Managing Director, International at such an exciting time for Marqeta. As more banks, Fintechs, e-commerce participants, and marketplaces look towards payments becoming an enabling function that can be embedded to provide seamless, frictionless experiences for their customers, I believe Marqeta is well positioned to answer this demand," explained Parker. "Marqeta combines end-to-end maturity and scale with a high growth, flexible mentality which makes it suited to providing a holistic set of card issuing and banking-as-a-service capabilities for customers that adds value across the payment chain. I believe my experiences in senior leadership roles at businesses based worldwide puts me in a strong position to lead an established team that understands the importance of tailoring its products and services for local markets."

Marqeta opened its European headquarters in London in 2018, with subsequent expansions into Melbourne in 2021 and Singapore in 2022. Marqeta's mission is to set the standard in modern card issuing and to transform global money movement, removing barriers that might prevent its partners from offering transformative payments products to their customers.

"Jeff is an inspiring leader, and his hands-on experience driving strategic business development at major financial services organisations makes him a great choice to accelerate Marqeta's international growth and embrace the opportunities ahead of us," explained Jason Gardner, CEO, Marqeta. "Jeff's understanding of our ambitions, people-focused culture, and core values, combined with his own expertise as an innovation champion and leader with a proven track record of success, make him a strong fit for Marqeta. On behalf of the entire company, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff as Marqeta's new SVP and Managing Director for our international markets."

