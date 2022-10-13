Acquisition of global Attack Surface Management (ASM) innovator enables organizations to uncover entire network perimeter and confront their greatest cyber risk

Red Sift today announced that it has acquired global Attack Surface Management (ASM) innovator, Hardenize. The strategic move enables Red Sift to enrich, extend, and improve its existing security solutions to also protect customers' internet assets and infrastructure, offering a complete, best-in-class digital resilience solution. The integration of Hardenize's unique ASM capabilities enables the Red Sift platform to gain a comprehensive view of an organization's digital footprint, allowing customers to better understand and protect their entire critical attack surface area in the face of an ever-evolving threat environment.

While email security remains one of the greatest attack vectors for businesses on the internet, organizations understand that it is only one of many that hackers will look to exploit. From email and domains to web applications and the network perimeter, attackers will take advantage of any and all vulnerabilities across the ever-expanding attack surface. Rather than treating key email security risks individually, organizations must have a comprehensive understanding of and visibility into any and all assets, as well as the ability to secure these using best-in-class remediation based on globally recognized standards and protocols.

Recognizing that organizations often are left to fend for themselves once vulnerabilities have been identified, today's acquisition goes beyond enhanced discovery to provide customers with the necessary tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols. Hardenize's deep and continuous knowledge of key security and network standards, protocols and configurations, paired with Red Sift's sophisticated remediation capabilities, enables customers to gain complete control of their entire attack surface for the first time.

With today's acquisition, Red Sift and Hardenize make this vision a reality for joint customers. Hardenize's discovery capabilities will act as a magnifying glass into customers' infrastructure, continuously identifying new and often unknown vulnerable assets across the attack surface. By enriching Red Sift's discovery phase, customers can now uncover threats beyond email security, to discover lookalike domain abuse, and spot vulnerabilities across their network perimeter.

"This move gives us the purview to do more for cybersecurity than we ever have before, elevating the breed of solution available to enterprise businesses for full Attack Surface Management and resilience," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "By acquiring Hardenize, an innovator in Attack Surface Management (ASM), we extend our leading security products beyond protecting email; enabling enterprise customers to see their full attack surface, solve the issues at hand, and secure their valuable assets in an ever-evolving threat continuum. Bringing Hardenize and Red Sift together presents an opportunity to redefine how we approach ASM, and in turn revolutionize how enterprises protect themselves comprehensively and effectively in the face of an ever-evolving attack landscape."

"We're excited to join Red Sift in bringing this best-in-class security solution to the market," said Hardenize CEO and SSL Labs creator Ivan Ristic. "Hardenize's ability to align organizations' digital assets to recognized security frameworks and standards complements Red Sift's advanced email security capabilities to provide a single solution that protects organizations from being vulnerable to attackers."

"This is a significant moment in the fight against digital pollutants on the Internet. Modern cyber resilience is built on a foundation of good cyber hygiene. Hardenize adds best-in-class security to allow organisations to work out what they're doing well and need to improve in some really critical areas of core protections. This adds to Red Sift's suite of gold-standard solutions," said Ciaran Martin, NCSC founder and former Chief Executive, and Red Sift Special Advisor. "I'm excited to see how this improves the offerings available for enterprises looking to secure their infrastructure and digital ecosystem."

"The combination of Red Sift and Hardenize makes a great deal of sense, given that organizations increasingly demand proactive approaches to security like Attack Surface Management," said Rik Turner, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia. "These proactive platforms seek to reduce an organization's overall attack surface before threat actors discover issues like vulnerabilities or misconfigurations and launch an attack exploiting them. With Hardenize, Red Sift is approaching ASM holistically, to include external assets together with an organization's infrastructure and the third-party landscape."

"Having enjoyed a strong strategic partnership with Red Sift for some time now, it's exciting to see them make the move towards greater attack surface protection," said Chris Bailey, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Entrust. "The ways in which attackers look to infiltrate organizations are always multiplying, but the vectors they use remain largely the same. This solution offers enterprises a way to fight back, by detecting their most vulnerable assets in a widening threat landscape."

To learn more about today's acquisition and what it means for the future of digital resilience and Attack Surface Management visit: redsift.com.

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

