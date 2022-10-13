Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - At-home healthcare service, Zappy Health, is introducing on-demand emergency mobile medical care at home for Los Angeles and San Diego residents in California.





Medical costs have risen even higher in recent years as a result of inflation and the shock to supply chains. Consequently, diagnosis is getting delayed, which in turn, is affecting prognosis. Zappy Health is introducing urgent mobile care to battle precisely this issue. The company's urgent care centers provide immediate access to medical treatments without the need for a trip to the hospital emergency room. Their trained team arrives at patients' homes and advises on possible treatment options, depending on the symptoms and their diagnosis of the illness. Their healthcare specialists also provide immediate access to high-quality medical care at a fraction of the expense of typical emergency departments.

According to the founder, Dr. Michel Choueiri,

"Our mission is to provide affordable access to quality healthcare services through an integrated network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, pharmacies, labs, imaging centers, and mobile urgent care."

Zappy Health was founded in 2022 to help patients evade issues regarding hospital visits like long waiting hours, high costs, risk of infection, and other inconveniences.

It was the COVID times which exposed the deficiencies in the American healthcare system preventing fast and accurate diagnosis and appropriate medical care. Zappy Health was developed to repair those very snags. The company now offers mobile urgent care, together with virtual consultations with doctors for both physical and mental health issues. By making consultations easy and accessible, Zappy Health strives for saving patients' money as well as hassle for appointments, wait time, doctor visits, and transit. Moreover, urgent medical attention received at home speeds up diagnosis and resultantly, necessary medical care, which may end up saving lives.

As Dr. Choueiri says,

"The health care system needs to change. We're here to help you get there."

They are currently available in Los Angeles and San Diego areas in California, soon expanding to Denver in Colorado and beyond.

