Russian researchers have transmuted poisonous Sosnowsky's hogweed into high-grade anode material for sodium-ion batteries. The obtained material has a Coulombic efficiency of 87%, which is on par with the best reported results for hard carbons synthesized from other raw materials.Hard carbons appear to be one of the most suitable candidates for anode materials for sodium-ion batteries because of their electrochemical performance and relative ease of production. This class of materials can be obtained from a variety of precursors, and the most ecologically sustainable route is the synthesis from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...