GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2022 | 10:53
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial's education programs in India are making a difference

Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, October 13, 2022

At CNH Industrial, we are committed to developing lasting partnerships that provide the communities where we operate with environmental and social benefits. Our Company, and our employees, are invested in building a better world, not just a better workplace.

The comprehensive education program we have established in India is one example of this. We recently expanded this long-standing initiative to address the economic hardship and resource constraints created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_ento learn more about these projects and how CNH Industrial is making a positive difference for the children and young adults that need it most.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAnna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20221013_PR_CNH_Industrial_Education_Program_India (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f02ea026-f87b-4152-9044-a5291056dd58)
  • CNH_Industrial_Indian_Education_Program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35baaecd-3930-46e6-bd43-f5ce58f429da)

