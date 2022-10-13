Japanese scientists have built a perovskite solar cell without methylammonium to improve the device's thermal stability. The cell showed better efficiency and stability under standard testing conditions.Researchers from Japan's National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) have fabricated a solar cell based on a perovskite material that doesn't contain methylammonium (MA) molecules. These molecules have intrinsic thermal instability and contribute to increasing the typical thermal instability of perovskite PV devices. The scientists used pentafluorophenylhydrazine (5F-PHZ) instead of MA for ...

