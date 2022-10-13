

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc's Google has approved Truth Social, backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, for its Play Store. The social media app, which was barred from Play Store earlier for content moderation concerns, is now available on Android phones.



In a statement, Trump Media & Technology Group or TMTG, which operates Truth Social, said the app can now be accessed across all devices in the United States.



Following the news, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that would take Trump's TMTG public, were gaining around 9 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq, at $17.43.



TMTG CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, said, 'It's been a pleasure to work with Google, and we're glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use. Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.'



Google earlier had said that Truth Social could not appear in its app store until implementing policies for moderating user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence.



In early October, TMTG announced the availability of Truth Social Android App for U.S.-based Samsung smartphone users to download in the Samsung Galaxy Store. In Apple's App Store, Truth Social is already available for download from February.



Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from all major social media platforms, mainly Twitter, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, after hundreds of his followers attacked the U.S. Capitol. In Twitter, Trump had about 80 million followers then.



