Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
13.10.2022
ITA Airways, sources: revocation of Alfredo Altavilla powers frozen until Nov 8 meeting

ROME, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crux is the legitimacy of the Board of Directors to proceed with such a decision.

The game in ITA Airways is not over after Wednesday's board meeting, which had decided to revoke all the powers of the executive president Alfredo Altavilla. According to government sources cited by Corriere della Sera, in fact, everything remains frozen until the shareholders' meeting, convened in almost a month, on 8th November. The crux is the legitimacy of the Board of Directors to proceed with such a decision, since the powers had been distributed by the Assembly - in fact the Ministry of the Economy - and not by the Board and therefore the point had to be discussed in the Assembly itself. In the meantime, the board of statutory auditors has already been convened for tomorrow to discuss the matter.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873d3e02-14cd-4ce4-a3d3-f881fdd66011

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
