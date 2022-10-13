DJ AGTech's MPay to be Street Dance of China's ticketing payment platform

AGTech's MPay to be Street Dance of China's ticketing payment platform

(Macau, October 13, 2022) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HKEX stock code: 8279) today announced that Macau Pass' MPay will provide online ticketing payment services to the finale of "Street Dance of China Season 5" which will be held in Macau, China.

On October 29, 2022, Youku, one of China's leading online video and streaming service platforms, will hold its flagship hip-hop reality variety show "Street Dance of China Season 5" at the Venetian Macau's Cotai Arena. Ticketing platform Damai will commence sales on October 14, 2022 with the support and cooperation of MPay as the online payment service provider.

As the first and leading mobile payment e-wallet in Macau, MPay's strategic cooperation with Alibaba Group's Youku and Damai is an initial step to create more diverse business scenarios within the digital media and entertainment landscape, in addition to exploring commercialization opportunities within the Macau electronic payment ecosystem.

Macau Pass, the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the AGTech Group, is a leading payment service provider in Macau and is an "other credit institution" licensed under Autoridade Monetaria de Macau. It is principally engaged in payment card and ancillary services, e-wallet services and acquiring services.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in electronic payment services, lottery, mobile games and entertainment and marketing technical services and non-lottery hardware supply markets with a focus on Mainland China and Macau. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories:

(i) Lottery:

(a) lottery hardware sales;

(b) lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services;

(ii) Electronic payment:

(a) provision of payment card services and ancillary services;

(b) provision of e-wallet services;

(c) provision of acquiring services for other payment platforms;

(iii) Games and entertainment and marketing technical services; and

(iv) Non-lottery hardware supply (including sales and leasing).

AGTech is an associate member of The Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

