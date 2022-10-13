

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched up slightly on Thursday and the U.S. dollar traded in a tight range as investors await U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day that could influence the Fed's path forward on rates.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,675.24 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,681.45.



Concerns about inflation continue to rise after overnight data showed U.S. producer price inflation rose more than expected in September.



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 8.5 percent in September versus expectations for an increase of 8.4 percent.



Separately, the minutes from the Fed's September meeting showed that members expect interest rates to remain high till prices come down and choose to give priority to the commitment to reign in stubbornly increasing inflation.



The CPI print due later in the day is expected to support the likelihood of a 75-basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.



Economists expect annual inflation to ease to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent, but the core reading is seen accelerating to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent in the previous month.



