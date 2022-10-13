

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):



Earnings: -$415 million in Q4 vs. $627 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q4 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.77 per share Revenue: $32.45 billion in Q4 vs. $34.26 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de