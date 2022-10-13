First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of agreement on liquidity enhancement

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Valuer Holding A/S did not disclose an agreement on liquidity enhancement as soon as possible. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2022 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, chapter 8. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________ For forther information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, +45 33 77 04 56. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1094726