Probiotic Ingredients Market to be Worth $5.33 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for probiotic ingredients is expected to grow owing to the rising awareness among people regarding maintaining overall health, wellness & nutrition, which in turn increases the demand for immunity-boosting products.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The dry/powder form segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to its ease of incorporation in various formulations and dosages as per consumer requirements.

The bacteria ingredient segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rising adoption of bacteria in application areas such as probiotic functional food & beverages and dietary supplements.

Dietary supplements are expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for preventive healthcare as a result of the immunity-boosting concept caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased cost of healthcare services globally.

The human probiotics end-user segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue, as a result of the evidence-backed benefits of consuming probiotic ingredients, especially in gut health.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for nutritional supplements in the region's most populous nations, such as India and China .

is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for nutritional supplements in the region's most populous nations, such as and . Companies in the probiotic ingredients industry have been trying to increase their production capabilities and expand their geographic reach by entering into strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Read 150-page full market research report, "Probiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Dry/Powder, Liquid), By Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast, Spore Formers), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Probiotic Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

Bacillus coagulant, a spore-forming probiotic ingredient, is witnessing ascending demand from the food and beverages segment as it is used in a wide range of functional food and beverage products. The rising popularity of functional food & beverages among youngsters as well as the growing demand for probiotic ingredients in the animal feed industry will further boost the demand.

Probiotic bacteria strains are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition, among others. In order to produce healthy probiotic strains, it is important to produce them in a viable form and make them suitable for consumption. Some of the technologies used in the manufacturing of probiotic ingredients include spray drying, spray cooling, fluid-bed agglomeration & coating, freeze & vacuum drying, and emulsion-based techniques.

Preventive healthcare includes dietary choices and a healthy lifestyle that help to prevent the occurrence of diseases. Preventive healthcare awareness is growing as a result of a variety of factors, including rising disposable incomes, improved living standards, and the aging population. The easy availability of information about preventive healthcare on the internet is also helping to raise awareness. These factors are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

Europe is estimated to hold a substantial share of the global industry during the forecast period. Increasing awareness campaigns conducted by major organizations in Europe such as the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) and the Europe International Probiotics Association (IPA) in various industries and institutions are propelling the regional industry growth.

Probiotic Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotic ingredients market based on form, ingredient, application, end-user, and region:

Probiotic Ingredients Market - Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dry/Powder

Liquid

Probiotic Ingredients Market - Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bacteria

Lactobacilli



Bifidobacterium



Streptococcus



Other Genus

Yeast

Spore Formers

Probiotic Ingredients Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Functional Food and Beverages

Dairy Products



Yogurt





Cheese





Others



Non-Dairy Products



Bakery





Cereals





Functional Beverages





Others

Dietary Supplements

Chewables & Gummies



Capsules



Powders



Tablets



Soft Gels



Others

Animal Nutrition

Others

Probiotic Ingredients Market - End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Probiotic Ingredients Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Probiotic Ingredients Market

Kerry Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

DSM

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Lallemand Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Probi AB

Adisseo

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Probiotics Market - The global probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 111.21 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing prominence of preventive healthcare is among the major factors propelling the demand for probiotics across the globe. The considerable production and consumption of probiotics are complemented by innovations in probiotics by key players, most notably in countries such as China , Japan , and India .

The global probiotics market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing prominence of preventive healthcare is among the major factors propelling the demand for probiotics across the globe. The considerable production and consumption of probiotics are complemented by innovations in probiotics by key players, most notably in countries such as , , and . Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market - The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. the growing demand for solutions over concerns related to digestive health is expected to augment the market growth. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are a few of the symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients. Studies on using probiotics against coronavirus infection have been carried out since the disease outbreak in 2020.

- The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. the growing demand for solutions over concerns related to digestive health is expected to augment the market growth. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are a few of the symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients. Studies on using probiotics against coronavirus infection have been carried out since the disease outbreak in 2020. Functional Ingredients Market - The global functional ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 105.64 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for healthy food with high nutritional value is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/probiotic-ingredients-market-to-be-worth-5-33-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301648390.html