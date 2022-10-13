At almost 20,000 square feet, the new shared kitchen space will be the largest in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Coho Collective (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), creator of Canada's premier commissary kitchen and food production spaces, is excited to announce the opening of a new facility ("Coho Pandora"), located at 1623 Pandora Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, by the end of 2022. Coho Pandora will solidify Coho's place as a leading shared kitchen space provider in Canada.

Coho Pandora, a 19,932 square foot facility, will offer space for over 40 businesses to operate from, including ghost kitchens, caterers, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, and act as a R&D hub for restaurants. Situated in East Vancouver's high-demand manufacturing district, it gives Coho members and businesses a central location to operate from, with access to many potential and diverse customers.

"Demand for commissary space in Vancouver continues to grow, with no signs of stopping, and Coho's waitlist currently sits at more than 400," says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective. "We want to be proactive in meeting these demands and Coho Pandora will be the largest shared kitchen space in the city - providing more space for our members to thrive and further their businesses. This latest addition to our portfolio exemplifies our commitment to the shared kitchen industry - as a leader and pioneer in Canada."

Statista predicts ghost kitchens will hold a 50 percent share of the global drive-thru and takeaway foodservice markets which are forecasted to reach $75 billion and $250 billion, respectively, by 2030.1

About Coho Collective

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com .

