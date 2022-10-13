MediTelecare Participates in Walk to End Alzheimer's to Further Research and Awareness for Alzheimer's and other forms of Dementia

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / MediTelecare , the nation's leading provider of behavioral telehealth and tele-technology services to residents of post-acute and long-term care facilities, recruited employees and volunteers to join their fundraising efforts and participate in the Alzheimer's Association's Greater Hartford Walk to End Alzheimer's.

MediTelecare helps patients and families across the U.S. through its telehealth-based behavioral healthcare initiative in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and independent living communities in 26 states. With a large population of resident patients fighting Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, MediTelecare supports the Alzheimer's Association's mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

MediTelecare's Senior Vice President of Business Development & Customer Experience, Bernadette Greatorex, recently joined the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter Board of Advisors to further drive both organizations' efforts in the fight against Alzheimer's.

"Alzheimer's disease research and care is a cause that has always been extremely important to me, so it's gratifying to be able to help the Alzheimer's Association through my service on the board and MediTelecare's continued fundraising efforts," said Greatorex. "I know every dollar, no matter the amount, moves research closer to a cure for Alzheimer's every day."

"Bernadette Greatorex's involvement as a board member at the Connecticut Chapter has been invaluable," said Ginny Hanbridge, Executive Director, Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "Her ongoing leadership in gathering support for the Walk To End Alzheimer's in Eastern CT has made a tremendous difference, and she demonstrates her passion for our mission on a daily basis. We are very fortunate Bernadette is so committed to the Alzheimer's Association."

The use of telehealth resources helps MediTelecare support Alzheimer's patients and families by offering increased access to services, reduced personal expenses, increased analytics resulting in personalized patient care, and an accessible HIPAA-compliant cloud-based document repository.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will host the Greater Hartford Walk to End Alzheimer's at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Sunday, October 16. Registration is at 8:30 am. Learn more, sign up, or donate to the cause here .

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare, an industry leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivers technology devices, a digital hub, and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24×7 virtual referral, scheduling, and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics, MediReview, and MediReport, help staff identify and provide consistent care follow-up. MediTelecare services hundreds of facilities with over 30,000 residents, providing over 300,000 patient encounters.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: MediTelecare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720099/MediTelecare-Participates-in-Walk-to-End-Alzheimers-to-Further-Research-and-Awareness-for-Alzheimers-and-other-forms-of-Dementia