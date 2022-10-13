BCII Enterprises Inc. Provides Update on Yourinfo.com

Company Making Good Progress Toward Commercialization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / BCII Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:BCII) ("BCII"), a blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company has progressed nicely in its development of the Yourinfo.com platform. The Company's development team is close to having a fully functioning "Data Capsule." In addition, the Company has identified a potential joint venture partner for its NFT marketplace upon which the keys to these "Data Capsules" will trade. The marketplace is crucial to allowing worldwide individuals to monetize their value of the information that has been and is continually being gathered by every website they visit. The Company anticipates completing this joint venture before year end. The plan is to allow the Company to be open for business in the first quarter of 2023.

BCII believes it will be the first platform to allow individuals, corporations and assets to act as a bridge between the Web 2.0 world of Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Google, Uber, and all websites that these entities frequently visit to the Web 3.0 world of ownership of all your information and its monetization by those entities. In 2021, Amazon, Google and Meta accounted for nearly $600 billion in advertising revenue from such data owned by entities. This data aggregated by the Web 2.0 companies is owned by these entities (individual et, al). Yourinfo.com's technology aggregates the data legally owned by the entities and creates a "Data Capsule." Yourinfo.com then provides NFTs to allow a set number of keys to trade to allow access to the "Data Capsule." This allows advertisers, curiosity seekers and speculators to see the data. The NFT marketplace will auction off the NFT key. This process allows the Web 2.0 world to continue to agglomerate the data for their use but allow the direct use by the owners of the data. This is the bridge from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

BCII also is now in compliance with OTC markets reporting requirements and as a result the yield sign has been removed.

About YourInfo.com Corp

YourInfo.com Corp. empowers individuals and entities with the ability to access, package, and "monetize" their data in NFT form. YourInfo.com believes that individuals should benefit from their internet presence, and that its patent pending monetization model could become viral. YourInfo.com anticipates the launch of its business and technology platform in early 2023.

About BCII Enterprises, Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc., is a holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling disruptive assets in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with OTC Markets.

