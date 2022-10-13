EQS-News: Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Benzinga had the pleasure of speaking with Brüush CEO and Founder, Aneil Manhas about the company's history and where they are going. Here is what Manhas had to say: Benzinga - What was the inspiration for Brüush? Manhas was really interested in the success of two brands in particular - Harry's and Dollar Shave Club. He had witnessed both of those companies take off in the early 2010s with a subscription-based model and oral care products seemed like an ideal fit for a similar model, but no one was doing it. Manhas saw a lot of similarities between the hassle of purchasing razor heads and replacement brush heads for an electric toothbrush. In both instances, the cost is expensive and the retail buying experience is annoying. He saw an opportunity to disrupt the electric toothbrush industry in the same way that Dollar Shave Club and Harry's disrupted the razor market. Manhas shared, "If you're going to the store to purchase an electric toothbrush or replacement brush heads, they are often locked up in cases within the aisle, which requires finding a store attendant to gain access and then figuring out what brush head is compatible with your device. It's a miserable experience. I saw a problem and Brüush was my solution." Benzinga - What sets your company apart from other brands offering electric toothbrushes? Currently, Brüush's main competitors are the major brands like Oral B and Phillips. These brands are selling their high-end models for over $200, so the first thing that sets apart the Brüush toothbrush is the price point. Brüush is selling a top-of-the-line quality electric toothbrush that's comparable to high-end models that retail for over $200 for a much cheaper price of $79. Manhas believes that the company has done an excellent job of creating a premium product for an affordable price. "When you get your Brüush toothbrush, you can immediately tell it is a premium product." It's what he likes to call "affordable luxury". Manhas also highlighted how Brüush's brush head refill subscription model is incredibly convenient for consumers. If someone likes their product, they can sign up for the subscription model, where they are shipped 3 brush heads every 6 months for $18 ($6/head). That level of convenience really appeals to consumers, especially post-pandemic, by helping them avoid needless store trips. The subscription model is something that Manhas believes is a strong draw, as he says that over 80% of customers opt-in for the brush head refill subscription. Manhas also believes Brüush has created an "experience" for consumers. He spent a lot of time focusing on the product's design, as he wanted to avoid creating a clunky and outdated toothbrush that looked like a medical device. He wanted to create a sleek unit that people would be proud to showcase in their bathroom. He paid a lot of attention to detail not only to the toothbrush itself, but also the packaging. The box is sleek, sexy and clean. When you open the Brüush packaging, it is a very Apple-esq experience that's unlike any other electric toothbrush on the market and naturally becomes a very shareable moment on Instagram. Benzinga - Why do you think Millennials and Gen Zers gravitate to your brand? Manhas highlighted an estimated 70% of Brüush's customers are within the 18-45 range, which is different from other electric toothbrush brands that skew to an older customer base. He shared that they are having wild success with millennials and Gen Zers, largely coming from their willingness to do what he called "disrupting oral care". For the majority of their customers, the Brüush brand is their first electric toothbrush and Manhas noted that the company is very much going after that big market of manual brush users and trying to convince them there has never been a more opportune time to upgrade from manual to electric. Brüush has positioned itself as the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Gen Zers by shying away from traditional marketing initiatives such as television advertising and print media and instead directing their marketing efforts on digital channels where they have seen success. Brüush is also less focused on the type of statistics that oral care marketing has traditionally used like "9 in 10 dentists recommend" and opted for more personal messaging that resonates with their target audience. Manhas explains that the brand is trying to breathe life into oral care, which has typically been a very dull and boring category. "I want people to look forward to brushing their teeth. We want to deliver customers more than just a great product…we want to have a brand that speaks to them and one they can relate to on a personal level." Brüush was super excited to partner with comedian Kevin Hart, a partnership that evolved organically. "I loved Brüush from the first time I tried it. Our partnership makes a lot of sense given we both are obsessed with smiles, everything about it feels natural and authentic." said Hart in a statement. Manhas added that he believes the partnership has helped position the brand in a unique way but notes that Kevin Hart is just one piece of Brüush's marketing puzzle. Brüush is active on social media and works with micro-influencers who showcase their real-life experience with the product. This, again, comes back to creating an experience for potential customers that is both authentic and enjoyable. Benzinga - What is on the horizon for Brüush? Manhas shared that Brüush has a lot in store over the next few months. Being the perfect gift, the holiday season is a peak period for sales. The company will also be releasing some holiday limited edition colors, so stay tuned for that announcement. Brüush is also expanding its oral care product line in early 2023, with the launch of toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, and a whitening pen in the first quarter, and an electric toothbrush designed for kids in the second quarter. Manhas shares that all the new products will have the same premium look and feel as the Brüush toothbrush. Manhas says that his ultimate goal for Brüush is to "own the bathroom" and create a diverse product line that appeals to millennial and Gen Z customers. He is optimistic about his goal, sharing that currently Brüush has a 90% 5-star rating on its website, a very low churn rate on the brush head refill subscription, and a product return rate of only 1%, which is pretty much unheard of for an e-commerce CPG company. He says, "We have a value proposition that is really resonating with the consumer. Our biggest challenge is awareness, so we just need to continue to work on getting the word out." About Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com.

