

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid metrics in the United States continue to fall nationally.



20 percent fall in cases and 2 percent fall in casualties were recorded in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times' latest data.



64686 new infections on Wednesday took the total U.S. Covid cases to 96,838,816.



Pennsylvania led in the number of new infections - 10,021 - and deaths - 119.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,064,072 with 748 new deaths reporting on the same day, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



U.S. hospitals reported a 7 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 10 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 26,690. 3123 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 8.8 percent.



1816 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,562,936.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de