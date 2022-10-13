Collagen Market Size to be Worth $16.7 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global collagen market size is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2028, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth in the market can be attributed to the high demand for collagen in cosmetic surgeries and wound healing treatments. Increasing consumer spending capacities coupled with the popularity of skin surgeries has propelled product demand across the world.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the marine source segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

In terms of volume, cosmetic surgery and wound healing emerged as the largest healthcare application segment in 2019, owing to its ability to treat chronic wounds as they inhibit the action of metalloproteinase.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness a remarkable growth rate of 9.7% in terms of volume, in the near future, owing to the increasing consumption of healthcare and cosmetic products in the region.

is projected to witness a remarkable growth rate of 9.7% in terms of volume, in the near future, owing to the increasing consumption of healthcare and cosmetic products in the region. Some of the key players operating in the industry include Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Collagen Matrix; CONNOILS LLC; Rousselot BV; and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

Read 128-page full market research report for more Insights, "Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed, Native, Synthetic), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Collagen Market Growth & Trends

Bovine, porcine, poultry and marine are the four main sources required for manufacturing collagen. Collagen from bovine source accounts for a substantial share of 38% as of 2020, as opposed to other sources, on account of the abundance of bovine sources and relatively lower price as compared to marine and porcine sources. Marine is superior to that of bovine or porcine sources, owing to its high absorption rate and bioavailability. However, the product obtained from marine costs relatively higher than from bovine and porcine, which is expected to restrain the growth of the segment.

The gelatin segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the substantial demand for the product as a food stabilizer. The growth of the fishing industry in India and China has attracted gelatin manufacturers in the Asia Pacific to use fish as raw material for gelatin production. The market for hydrolyzed collagen is also anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, backed by its increasing use in the healthcare sector for tissue repair and dental applications. Increasing efforts by the companies for using hydrolyzed collagen in the treatment of bone-related disorders, such as osteoarthritis have favored the growth of the segment.

The key applications for the product include food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics. Healthcare emerged as the largest application segment of the industry in 2019 and is forecasted to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major contributor to the demand for gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen, as the product is an essential protein for the human body and has multiple nutritional, skin, and health benefits.

Collagen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global collagen market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Collagen Market - Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Collagen Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed

Native

Synthetic

Others

Collagen Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Food & Beverages

Functional Food



Functional Beverages



Dietary Supplements



Confectionary



Desserts



Meat Processing

Healthcare

Bone & Joint Health Supplements



Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Medical Implants



Cardiology



Drug Delivery

Cosmetics

Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics)



Topical Cosmetic Products

Others

Collagen Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Portugal



Netherlands



Switzerland



Poland

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Vietnam



Thailand



Philippines

Central & South America

Brazil



Mexico



Ecuador



Peru



Bolivia



Chile



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE



Qatar



Israel

List of Key Players of Collagen Market

CGelita AG

Nitta Gelatin

NA Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Weishardt International

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

Rousselot B.V.

Collagen Matrix; Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

CONNOILS LL

Advanced BioMatrix; Inc.

