The "2022 EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth was back in 2021 after the COVID slowdown of shipments in 2020. This report comes out at a time of chaos with Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

Our 24rd annual EMEA POS report is 65 pages in length, and explores the market climate for EPOS terminals in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2026.

