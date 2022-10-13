Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Hires Former GM Dealer Network Executive Jim Bunnell

Bunnell to lead Charge Infrastructure's Automotive Dealer Channel Operations

Transition to EVs requires infrastructure investment by over 16,000 U.S. car dealers

Charge installs any charging system to meet unique needs; multiple projects in process for dealers representing 19 Auto brands nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc.today announced the appointment of Jim Bunnell as Executive Director Automotive Dealer Channel Operations,?Charge Infrastructure, a division of Charge. He will report to Nicole Antakli, Chief Business Officer for Charge Enterprises and General Manager for Charge Infrastructure.

As Executive Director of Automotive Dealer Channel Operations, Bunnell will be responsible for automotive dealer project execution as well as identifying and executing process automation and optimization, with a focus on scalability and driving sales growth within the OEM dealer networks.

As most of the major automakers selling in the U.S. introduce new electric vehicles (EV) to the market and accelerate the conversion of their future product plans to EVs, dealers have been given charger requirements they must meet to support the transition. Charge provides custom and seamless EV charging solutions and partners with dealers providing direction and education as they upgrade facilities to meet the needs of current and future customers.

With over 16,000 franchise dealers in the US, the investment in EV chargers and overall infrastructure will be significant and happen soon. In most cases, the dealership facility will also require a power upgrade to support the DC fast-charging capability as well as ongoing maintenance. According to one report on CNBC's website (https://tinyurl.com/35css7vr), Ford Motor Co. has issued guidelines to its nearly 3,000 dealers to spend between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become EV certified. Ford is requiring dealers to make an opt-in decision by the end of 2022, according to CNBC.

"Automotive dealers want a partner who understands the challenges of their business operations while integrating a seamless solution for their charging requirements," said Nicole Antakli, General Manager Charge Infrastructure "In addition to his deep relationships and experience in dealer network operations, Jim will lead and implement strategic and tactical coordination to scale the organization and align with the accelerating growth trajectory for clients within the automotive vertical."

Bunnell has over thirty years of dealer network experience. He held senior leadership roles at General Motors in the Dealer Network and Sales Operations business units, including global assignments where he was responsible for managing dealer network activities in Asia, Europe, and Australia. During his GM career, Bunnell was the first Executive Director of Retail Innovation and Urban Mobility, and was previously responsible for North America Sales Operations and dealer relations across the entire United States.

"The opportunity to join Charge Enterprises at such a pivotal point with the increased adoption to EVs was something I couldn't pass up," said Jim Bunnell "I have worked with many members of the Charge Enterprises leadership team and I am confident that their end-to-end charging infrastructure solutions will support the initiative to provide dealer networks safe, reliable, flexible, and scalable charging that will accelerate the sales of their growing EV product portfolios."

Charge Infrastructure has deployed at various dealer locations across the U.S. covering franchises that represent 19 automotive brands. As additional OEMs communicate requirements to dealers, Charge is rapidly scaling to meet this demand with nationwide services which encompasses design, utility coordination, available service study, engineering, installation, local incentive management, and service and maintenance.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") provides routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") primarily focuses on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises , Inc .

