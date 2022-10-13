Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2022 | 19:40
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limit Break Inc.: DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limit Break announces a $6.5 million purchase of an advertisement slot to feature a DigiDaigaku commercial in Super Bowl LVII this coming February, 2023, designed to support and grow the DigiDaigaku community. Limit Break, founded by famed mobile game creators Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, is known for the DigiDaigaku NFT collection it gave away in a free mint in August 2022 following its $200 million fundraising round.

Limit Break

The commercial will expose the DigiDaigaku project to a mass audience for the first time, and is expected to be in excess of 50 million live viewers in addition to the tens of millions watching online. The advertisement will feature the DigiDaigaku collection in a "Web 3 Experience" designed to grow and promote the DigiDaigaku community.

Limit Break describes its approach to the DigiDaigaku commercial as a unique approach to exposing the world to the DigiDaigaku community. According to Leydon "I don't believe anyone has done something quite like what we are planning in a Super Bowl commercial."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887089/Limit_Break_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digidaigaku-commercial-to-feature-in-super-bowl-lvii-301648870.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.