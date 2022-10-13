Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

13 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 104,915 Weighted average purchase price paid : 305.8788 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 310 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 300 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,491,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,599,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 622 304.00 08:45:00 00061535213TRLO0 LSE 662 304.00 08:47:37 00061535334TRLO0 LSE 1418 304.00 08:47:37 00061535335TRLO0 LSE 2100 304.00 08:47:37 00061535336TRLO0 LSE 700 304.00 08:47:37 00061535337TRLO0 LSE 700 304.00 08:47:37 00061535338TRLO0 LSE 1400 304.00 08:47:37 00061535339TRLO0 LSE 1837 304.00 08:47:37 00061535340TRLO0 LSE 459 304.00 08:47:37 00061535341TRLO0 LSE 238 304.00 08:47:37 00061535342TRLO0 LSE 1688 304.00 08:47:37 00061535343TRLO0 LSE 104 304.00 09:00:19 00061535737TRLO0 LSE 700 304.00 09:00:19 00061535738TRLO0 LSE 700 304.00 09:00:19 00061535739TRLO0 LSE 447 304.00 09:00:19 00061535740TRLO0 LSE 1964 304.00 09:04:19 00061535840TRLO0 LSE 3075 304.50 09:24:33 00061536445TRLO0 LSE 1400 304.50 09:24:33 00061536446TRLO0 LSE 828 304.50 09:24:33 00061536447TRLO0 LSE 686 307.50 10:15:33 00061539249TRLO0 LSE 550 307.50 10:15:33 00061539250TRLO0 LSE 700 307.50 10:15:33 00061539251TRLO0 LSE 1400 307.50 10:15:33 00061539252TRLO0 LSE 700 307.50 10:15:33 00061539253TRLO0 LSE 162 307.50 10:15:33 00061539254TRLO0 LSE 235 307.50 10:15:33 00061539255TRLO0 LSE 1567 307.50 10:15:33 00061539256TRLO0 LSE 624 307.50 10:15:33 00061539257TRLO0 LSE 217 307.50 10:15:33 00061539258TRLO0 LSE 184 307.50 10:15:33 00061539259TRLO0 LSE 741 307.50 10:25:50 00061539920TRLO0 LSE 700 307.00 10:25:50 00061539921TRLO0 LSE 1088 307.00 10:25:50 00061539922TRLO0 LSE 537 307.00 10:25:50 00061539923TRLO0 LSE 1325 307.00 10:25:50 00061539924TRLO0 LSE 55 307.00 10:27:09 00061539989TRLO0 LSE 20 309.50 11:56:04 00061544741TRLO0 LSE 1400 309.50 12:04:57 00061545102TRLO0 LSE 496 309.50 12:04:57 00061545103TRLO0 LSE 352 309.50 12:04:57 00061545104TRLO0 LSE 428 309.50 12:04:57 00061545105TRLO0 LSE 402 309.50 12:04:57 00061545106TRLO0 LSE 700 309.50 12:04:57 00061545107TRLO0 LSE 129 309.50 12:04:57 00061545108TRLO0 LSE 1864 309.00 12:07:37 00061545236TRLO0 LSE 72 309.00 12:07:37 00061545237TRLO0 LSE 133 309.00 12:07:37 00061545238TRLO0 LSE 551 308.50 12:08:07 00061545252TRLO0 LSE 426 308.50 12:08:55 00061545277TRLO0 LSE 822 308.50 12:08:55 00061545278TRLO0 LSE 247 308.50 12:08:55 00061545279TRLO0 LSE 700 309.00 12:18:20 00061545668TRLO0 LSE 664 309.00 12:18:20 00061545669TRLO0 LSE 116 309.00 12:18:20 00061545670TRLO0 LSE 331 309.00 12:18:20 00061545671TRLO0 LSE 1058 308.50 12:19:25 00061545706TRLO0 LSE 1552 308.50 12:19:25 00061545707TRLO0 LSE 508 308.50 12:19:25 00061545708TRLO0 LSE 1220 308.50 12:19:25 00061545709TRLO0 LSE 1995 307.50 12:19:43 00061545718TRLO0 LSE 175 308.50 12:35:40 00061547069TRLO0 LSE 1674 308.50 12:35:40 00061547073TRLO0 LSE 1211 308.50 12:35:40 00061547074TRLO0 LSE 879 308.50 12:35:40 00061547075TRLO0 LSE 1419 308.50 12:35:40 00061547076TRLO0 LSE 649 308.50 12:35:41 00061547077TRLO0 LSE 1961 308.00 12:37:54 00061547456TRLO0 LSE 494 310.00 12:50:19 00061548811TRLO0 LSE 1400 310.00 12:50:19 00061548812TRLO0 LSE 174 310.00 12:50:19 00061548813TRLO0 LSE 1150 310.00 12:50:19 00061548814TRLO0 LSE 728 310.00 12:50:19 00061548815TRLO0 LSE 1730 309.50 12:50:30 00061548840TRLO0 LSE 1029 309.00 13:27:58 00061551399TRLO0 LSE 1261 309.00 13:27:58 00061551400TRLO0 LSE 2092 301.00 13:32:06 00061552210TRLO0 LSE 516 303.00 13:35:06 00061552572TRLO0 LSE 157 302.50 13:38:42 00061552765TRLO0 LSE 1492 302.50 13:38:42 00061552766TRLO0 LSE 512 302.50 13:38:42 00061552767TRLO0 LSE 597 300.00 13:48:52 00061553605TRLO0 LSE 2556 300.50 13:50:13 00061553731TRLO0 LSE 2077 300.50 13:50:13 00061553730TRLO0 LSE 1560 301.50 14:08:02 00061555144TRLO0 LSE 600 301.50 14:08:02 00061555145TRLO0 LSE 2560 301.50 14:15:03 00061555372TRLO0 LSE 262 303.50 14:30:58 00061556520TRLO0 LSE 1400 303.50 14:30:58 00061556521TRLO0 LSE 629 303.50 14:30:58 00061556522TRLO0 LSE 50 303.00 14:32:36 00061556680TRLO0 LSE 935 303.00 14:32:36 00061556681TRLO0 LSE 547 303.00 14:32:36 00061556682TRLO0 LSE 638 301.50 14:45:05 00061557690TRLO0 LSE 700 301.50 14:45:05 00061557691TRLO0 LSE 700 301.50 14:45:05 00061557692TRLO0 LSE 668 301.50 14:45:18 00061557741TRLO0 LSE 343 301.50 14:45:18 00061557740TRLO0 LSE 700 301.50 14:45:35 00061557760TRLO0 LSE 1075 301.50 14:45:35 00061557761TRLO0 LSE 152 307.00 15:20:40 00061560085TRLO0 LSE 837 307.00 15:20:40 00061560086TRLO0 LSE 1898 307.00 15:20:40 00061560087TRLO0 LSE 369 307.00 15:20:40 00061560088TRLO0 LSE 190 307.00 15:20:40 00061560089TRLO0 LSE 2064 307.00 15:20:40 00061560090TRLO0 LSE 611 307.00 15:20:41 00061560094TRLO0 LSE 534 307.00 15:20:41 00061560095TRLO0 LSE 561 307.00 15:21:21 00061560139TRLO0 LSE 840 307.00 15:21:21 00061560140TRLO0 LSE 2100 307.50 15:25:41 00061560410TRLO0 LSE 538 307.00 15:26:08 00061560454TRLO0 LSE 700 307.00 15:26:08 00061560455TRLO0 LSE 700 307.00 15:26:08 00061560456TRLO0 LSE 444 307.00 15:26:08 00061560457TRLO0 LSE 1540 307.50 15:41:12 00061562188TRLO0 LSE 578 307.50 15:41:12 00061562189TRLO0 LSE 2 307.50 15:48:21 00061562864TRLO0 LSE 1890 308.00 15:50:18 00061563068TRLO0 LSE 368 308.00 15:50:18 00061563069TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com