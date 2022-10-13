Bloom Care Solutions Recognized by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2022

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Industry leading home care company Bloom Care Solutions has been named by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2022. The recognition comes as part of the publication's fourth annual Report on Business which lists the 430 top companies in Canada based on growth.

Based on the report's criteria, the data shows that Bloom Care Solutions would be ranked within the top 5 for growth out of the 430 companies listed*. The company grew at a rate of 6292% over the period outlined in the report from 2018 to 2021, and continues to grow and expand at a rapid pace.

Bloom Care Solutions CEO Ben Fluter is gratified the media is recognizing the company's meteoric growth, "It's been a wild ride over the past 4 years, but we are happy to have accomplished this goal. It isn't easy to make this list at all, and for us to be where we are is truly remarkable. I have to acknowledge our entire team for making this happen. Their hard work and dedication day in and day out is what got us here. We all truly believe in the mission and will not stop until home health care has improved and provides positive care experiences for all".

Chief Partnership Officer Rudy Mancini also appreciates the Globe and Mail acknowledging the company's industry leading growth, "We are extremely excited for the recognition, it's a testament to our continued and successful collaboration with partners who have entrusted us to create better health outcomes within the home care space. We are committed to delivering on the best possible client care experiences, and when that drives an organization, it doesn't go unnoticed."

ABOUT BLOOM CARE SOLUTIONS

Bloom Care Solutions is a Digital Health and Home Care Services company that is on a Mission to Improve Care Experiences by providing partner solutions that offer care coordination automation while enabling faster communication, quicker acceptance and deployment of healthcare professionals, in addition to lowering missed visits. Overall, outcomes enable reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department Visits and Hospitals Readmissions. Bloom Care Solutions was created to address many of the pain points that health service organizations have and continue to face today by combating issues of missed/unfulfilled shifts, and poor patient/family experiences delivering an innovative operational framework while building industry leading platforms and scalable care models.

?*The Globe and Mail Report on Business Canada's Top Growing Companies: Due to an administration error on the part of the Top Growing Companies team, the following companies were not included in this year's ranking. They each submitted all necessary documents in good order and on time, and would have made the ranking if the error had not occurred.

Bloom Care Solutions, Vaughan Ont. Three-year revenue growth: 6,292%

