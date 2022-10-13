Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.10.2022
14 mal „Strong Buy" – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
PR Newswire
13.10.2022 | 20:04
Ridgewood Infrastructure Welcomes Former CEO of The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to its Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading investor in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced that Jeffrey Kightlinger joined the firm as a Senior Advisor focused primarily on water and utility infrastructure investments.


Mr. Kightlinger was the longest serving Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which is the largest municipal water provider in the United States, delivering an average of 1.5 billion gallons of water per day to 19 million residents in Southern California.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team," said Managing Partner, Ross Posner. "His experience leading the largest municipal water system in the United States is unparalleled. Few have Jeff's perspective, relationships, and experience. We look forward to working with Jeff to continue creating compelling essential water investment solutions."

As CEO of Metropolitan Water, Mr. Kightlinger was responsible for the entirety of the southern California district's water and power operations, including five of the world's largest water treatment plants, aqueducts and reservoirs, as well as a total of twenty hydroelectric and solar power facilities.

"I am excited to be joining the team at Ridgewood Infrastructure and look forward to collaborating," said Mr. Kightlinger. "We are aligned in our focus on sustainably managing scarce water resources through investments that create beneficial outcomes for stakeholders." He added: "I have been impressed by Ridgewood's leadership in the sector; the team has invested more than $1 billion in water infrastructure and delivered projects such as the Vista Ridge Water Pipeline-the largest water infrastructure public private partnership in U.S. history."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Utilities, Transportation, and Energy Transition. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

Contact info:
For More Information:
Ridgewood Infrastructure
34 East 51st Street, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163658/Ridgewood_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridgewood-infrastructure-welcomes-former-ceo-of-the-metropolitan-water-district-of-southern-california-to-its-team-301648827.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
