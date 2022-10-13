Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake Lithium") has been invited to present at the ThinkEquity Conference, which is being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY, October 26, 2022.

Snow Lake's management is scheduled to present Wednesday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ThinkEquity representative or visit the conference web site.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to creating and operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the North American electric vehicle and battery markets.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project now covers a 55,318-acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O. Snow Lake Lithium is expected to produce 160,000 tonnes of 6% lithium spodumene a year over a 10-year period, enough to power 5 million electric vehicles.

