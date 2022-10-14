Anzeige
14.10.2022
Sage Park, Inc. Names Scott Dahl Chief Executive Officer of Its Latest Acquisition SP Orian LLC. SP Orian is a Leading Vertically Integrated Textile and Manufacturer of Woven Rugs and Specialty Yarns

ANDERSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Sage Park, a global operations focused acquisition group, today announced it has appointed Scott Dahl as the new Chief Executive Officer of its latest acquisition, SP Orian LLC. Dahl, with an extensive background as an executive in publicly traded, and family owned businesses, joins Orian, effective November 1st.

"We look forward to adding Scott's expertise, credentials and leadership capabilities to Orian's management team" said Tom Stenglein, Sage Park's Chief Operating Officer. "Scott is a seasoned executive with several years of experience in managing businesses and growing organizations. We're excited to have him on board. His depth of experience, combined with his guidance and direction, uniquely positions Orian to be able to grow into its next chapter."

"I am excited to lead Orian's seasoned management team as we continue to grow and transform," said Dahl. "My passion is helping businesses provide outstanding products to customers through operational excellence and I look forward to working alongside Sage Park's team, and continuing Orian's rich heritage and culture."

Scott Dahl has a thirty-year track record of revenue growth, operational excellence, financial results, and transformation management with leading global manufacturing and technology businesses. Scott has served in CEO, President, and General Manager roles for the past twelve years at successful organizations, including HSM's Transportation division, Magneti Marelli's NAFTA Powertrain Division, Winona PVD Coatings, Technibilt, and Robert Bosch's Starter Motor and Generator Division. Scott received his BS in Electrical Engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute and has graduated from numerous business management programs at both Carnegie Mellon University and the European School for Management and Technology in Berlin, Germany.

About SP Orian LLC.

Orian is a creative and innovative leader in the textile floor-covering industry. Strategically located in Anderson, South Carolina since 1979, the Company manufactures decorative area and scatter rugs. Operating out of its state-of-the-art facility, Orian also manufactures its own color batches and extrusions of polypropylene yarn for weaving, finishing, packaging, and distribution. The Company is committed to building a better America by creating high quality rugs and yarns manufactured in the USA using U.S. and globally sourced components.

CONTACT:

Max Mansour
615-637-8035
mmansour@sagepark.com

SOURCE: Sage Park



https://www.accesswire.com/720333/Sage-Park-Inc-Names-Scott-Dahl-Chief-Executive-Officer-of-Its-Latest-Acquisition-SP-Orian-LLC-SP-Orian-is-a-Leading-Vertically-Integrated-Textile-and-Manufacturer-of-Woven-Rugs-and-Specialty-Yarns

