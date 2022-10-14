Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB TO2 B (496/22)

At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 18, 2022. Security name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB TO2 B ---------------------------------------------- Short name: PHLOG TO2 B ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018537839 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 271163 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including September 19, 2023 to and including October 2, 2023, however, the subscription price may amount to a maximum of SEK 7,50 and a minimum the quote value for Pharmacolog's shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share class B in Pharmacolog. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 4, 2023-October 18, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 13, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.