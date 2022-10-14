Anzeige
Freitag, 14.10.2022
14 mal „Strong Buy“ – Der Lithium-Bulle hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A2JDD9 ISIN: SE0011178763 Ticker-Symbol: P75 
Frankfurt
14.10.22
08:10 Uhr
0,312 Euro
+0,010
+3,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2022 | 08:17
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB TO2 B (496/22)

At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ), equity rights will be traded
on First North as from October 18, 2022. 



Security name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB TO2 B
----------------------------------------------
Short name:   PHLOG TO2 B          
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537839         
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  271163            
----------------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the     
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq   
     First North Growth Market during the period from and including     
     September 19, 2023 to and including October 2, 2023, however, the   
     subscription price may amount to a maximum of SEK 7,50 and a minimum  
     the quote value for Pharmacolog's shares.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share class
     B in Pharmacolog.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 4, 2023-October 18, 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 13, 2023.                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
