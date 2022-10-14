Anzeige
Freitag, 14.10.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
14.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,892 Euro
+0,042
+4,94 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
14.10.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 October 2022 it purchased a total of 343,270 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           185,316     157,954 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8890     GBP0.7680 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8550     GBP0.7410 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8679     GBP0.7552

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 687,766,181 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,687      0.8600        XDUB     08:50:15      00026945975TRDU1 
87        0.8600        XDUB     08:50:15      00026945976TRDU1 
6,152      0.8600        XDUB     08:50:15      00026945971TRDU1 
10,610      0.8600        XDUB     08:50:15      00026945973TRDU1 
430       0.8600        XDUB     08:50:15      00026945974TRDU1 
2,996      0.8550        XDUB     09:18:13      00026946118TRDU1 
2,554      0.8620        XDUB     09:28:43      00026946190TRDU1 
212       0.8620        XDUB     09:28:43      00026946191TRDU1 
769       0.8610        XDUB     09:34:00      00026946212TRDU1 
1,348      0.8610        XDUB     09:34:00      00026946213TRDU1 
3,403      0.8610        XDUB     09:34:00      00026946214TRDU1 
2,554      0.8620        XDUB     09:59:41      00026946515TRDU1 
426       0.8620        XDUB     09:59:41      00026946516TRDU1 
2,554      0.8620        XDUB     10:00:15      00026946527TRDU1 
579       0.8620        XDUB     10:00:15      00026946528TRDU1 
2,577      0.8610        XDUB     10:02:02      00026946549TRDU1 
2,896      0.8610        XDUB     10:02:02      00026946550TRDU1 
5,208      0.8660        XDUB     10:37:44      00026946914TRDU1 
3,036      0.8660        XDUB     10:43:28      00026946952TRDU1 
4,924      0.8680        XDUB     10:50:21      00026946995TRDU1 
147       0.8670        XDUB     10:55:33      00026947009TRDU1 
453       0.8670        XDUB     10:55:33      00026947010TRDU1 
911       0.8670        XDUB     10:55:33      00026947011TRDU1 
1,159      0.8670        XDUB     10:55:35      00026947012TRDU1 
2,759      0.8640        XDUB     11:17:36      00026947069TRDU1 
68        0.8640        XDUB     11:17:36      00026947070TRDU1 
2,117      0.8640        XDUB     11:26:46      00026947100TRDU1 
972       0.8640        XDUB     11:26:46      00026947101TRDU1 
5,578      0.8660        XDUB     11:55:53      00026947353TRDU1 
3,045      0.8660        XDUB     11:56:50      00026947358TRDU1 
7,911      0.8680        XDUB     12:10:39      00026947500TRDU1 
2,389      0.8680        XDUB     12:10:39      00026947501TRDU1 
271       0.8680        XDUB     12:10:39      00026947502TRDU1 
407       0.8800        XDUB     12:45:42      00026948093TRDU1 
2,299      0.8800        XDUB     12:45:42      00026948094TRDU1 
3,121      0.8790        XDUB     12:53:18      00026948271TRDU1 
2,604      0.8810        XDUB     13:05:13      00026948473TRDU1 
2,687      0.8810        XDUB     13:11:43      00026948531TRDU1 
5,129      0.8810        XDUB     13:15:10      00026948544TRDU1 
3,179      0.8810        XDUB     13:15:10      00026948543TRDU1 
2,919      0.8790        XDUB     13:30:01      00026948825TRDU1 
2,612      0.8740        XDUB     13:31:01      00026948860TRDU1 
3,000      0.8610        XDUB     13:54:46      00026949427TRDU1 
113       0.8610        XDUB     13:54:46      00026949428TRDU1 
3,350      0.8600        XDUB     14:05:56      00026949629TRDU1 
209       0.8600        XDUB     14:05:56      00026949630TRDU1 
2,673      0.8600        XDUB     14:05:56      00026949631TRDU1 
2,278      0.8600        XDUB     14:05:56      00026949632TRDU1 
2,626      0.8590        XDUB     14:05:58      00026949633TRDU1 
348       0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949877TRDU1 
1,769      0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949878TRDU1 
649       0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949879TRDU1 
2,751      0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949880TRDU1 
350       0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949881TRDU1 
7,875      0.8610        XDUB     14:30:39      00026949882TRDU1 
363       0.8590        XDUB     14:40:36      00026949996TRDU1 
2,601      0.8590        XDUB     14:40:36      00026949997TRDU1 
2,843      0.8600        XDUB     14:44:21      00026950014TRDU1 
2,752      0.8600        XDUB     14:44:21      00026950015TRDU1 
8,028      0.8720        XDUB     15:12:08      00026950432TRDU1 
5,382      0.8720        XDUB     15:12:08      00026950433TRDU1 
1,207      0.8720        XDUB     15:12:08      00026950434TRDU1 
1,522      0.8720        XDUB     15:12:08      00026950435TRDU1 
2,653      0.8720        XDUB     15:12:08      00026950436TRDU1 
2,875      0.8740        XDUB     15:21:53      00026950575TRDU1 
2,866      0.8740        XDUB     15:21:53      00026950576TRDU1 
327       0.8750        XDUB     15:28:33      00026950687TRDU1 
1,284      0.8750        XDUB     15:30:37      00026950726TRDU1 
2,593      0.8750        XDUB     15:30:37      00026950727TRDU1 
1,025      0.8750        XDUB     15:30:37      00026950725TRDU1 
283       0.8820        XDUB     15:51:20      00026951290TRDU1 
1,529      0.8820        XDUB     15:51:35      00026951299TRDU1 
797       0.8820        XDUB     15:51:35      00026951297TRDU1 
81        0.8820        XDUB     15:51:35      00026951298TRDU1 
194       0.8820        XDUB     15:51:45      00026951304TRDU1 
805       0.8820        XDUB     15:51:45      00026951305TRDU1 
249       0.8820        XDUB     15:51:45      00026951306TRDU1 
227       0.8820        XDUB     15:52:11      00026951322TRDU1 
150       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951718TRDU1 
318       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951719TRDU1 
150       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951716TRDU1 
318       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951717TRDU1 
3,731      0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951713TRDU1 
368       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951714TRDU1 
105       0.8890        XDUB     16:08:15      00026951715TRDU1 
1,960      0.8890        XDUB     16:08:24      00026951722TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
