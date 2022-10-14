DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 October 2022 it purchased a total of 343,270 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 185,316 157,954 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8890 GBP0.7680 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8550 GBP0.7410 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8679 GBP0.7552

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 687,766,181 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,687 0.8600 XDUB 08:50:15 00026945975TRDU1 87 0.8600 XDUB 08:50:15 00026945976TRDU1 6,152 0.8600 XDUB 08:50:15 00026945971TRDU1 10,610 0.8600 XDUB 08:50:15 00026945973TRDU1 430 0.8600 XDUB 08:50:15 00026945974TRDU1 2,996 0.8550 XDUB 09:18:13 00026946118TRDU1 2,554 0.8620 XDUB 09:28:43 00026946190TRDU1 212 0.8620 XDUB 09:28:43 00026946191TRDU1 769 0.8610 XDUB 09:34:00 00026946212TRDU1 1,348 0.8610 XDUB 09:34:00 00026946213TRDU1 3,403 0.8610 XDUB 09:34:00 00026946214TRDU1 2,554 0.8620 XDUB 09:59:41 00026946515TRDU1 426 0.8620 XDUB 09:59:41 00026946516TRDU1 2,554 0.8620 XDUB 10:00:15 00026946527TRDU1 579 0.8620 XDUB 10:00:15 00026946528TRDU1 2,577 0.8610 XDUB 10:02:02 00026946549TRDU1 2,896 0.8610 XDUB 10:02:02 00026946550TRDU1 5,208 0.8660 XDUB 10:37:44 00026946914TRDU1 3,036 0.8660 XDUB 10:43:28 00026946952TRDU1 4,924 0.8680 XDUB 10:50:21 00026946995TRDU1 147 0.8670 XDUB 10:55:33 00026947009TRDU1 453 0.8670 XDUB 10:55:33 00026947010TRDU1 911 0.8670 XDUB 10:55:33 00026947011TRDU1 1,159 0.8670 XDUB 10:55:35 00026947012TRDU1 2,759 0.8640 XDUB 11:17:36 00026947069TRDU1 68 0.8640 XDUB 11:17:36 00026947070TRDU1 2,117 0.8640 XDUB 11:26:46 00026947100TRDU1 972 0.8640 XDUB 11:26:46 00026947101TRDU1 5,578 0.8660 XDUB 11:55:53 00026947353TRDU1 3,045 0.8660 XDUB 11:56:50 00026947358TRDU1 7,911 0.8680 XDUB 12:10:39 00026947500TRDU1 2,389 0.8680 XDUB 12:10:39 00026947501TRDU1 271 0.8680 XDUB 12:10:39 00026947502TRDU1 407 0.8800 XDUB 12:45:42 00026948093TRDU1 2,299 0.8800 XDUB 12:45:42 00026948094TRDU1 3,121 0.8790 XDUB 12:53:18 00026948271TRDU1 2,604 0.8810 XDUB 13:05:13 00026948473TRDU1 2,687 0.8810 XDUB 13:11:43 00026948531TRDU1 5,129 0.8810 XDUB 13:15:10 00026948544TRDU1 3,179 0.8810 XDUB 13:15:10 00026948543TRDU1 2,919 0.8790 XDUB 13:30:01 00026948825TRDU1 2,612 0.8740 XDUB 13:31:01 00026948860TRDU1 3,000 0.8610 XDUB 13:54:46 00026949427TRDU1 113 0.8610 XDUB 13:54:46 00026949428TRDU1 3,350 0.8600 XDUB 14:05:56 00026949629TRDU1 209 0.8600 XDUB 14:05:56 00026949630TRDU1 2,673 0.8600 XDUB 14:05:56 00026949631TRDU1 2,278 0.8600 XDUB 14:05:56 00026949632TRDU1 2,626 0.8590 XDUB 14:05:58 00026949633TRDU1 348 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949877TRDU1 1,769 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949878TRDU1 649 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949879TRDU1 2,751 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949880TRDU1 350 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949881TRDU1 7,875 0.8610 XDUB 14:30:39 00026949882TRDU1 363 0.8590 XDUB 14:40:36 00026949996TRDU1 2,601 0.8590 XDUB 14:40:36 00026949997TRDU1 2,843 0.8600 XDUB 14:44:21 00026950014TRDU1 2,752 0.8600 XDUB 14:44:21 00026950015TRDU1 8,028 0.8720 XDUB 15:12:08 00026950432TRDU1 5,382 0.8720 XDUB 15:12:08 00026950433TRDU1 1,207 0.8720 XDUB 15:12:08 00026950434TRDU1 1,522 0.8720 XDUB 15:12:08 00026950435TRDU1 2,653 0.8720 XDUB 15:12:08 00026950436TRDU1 2,875 0.8740 XDUB 15:21:53 00026950575TRDU1 2,866 0.8740 XDUB 15:21:53 00026950576TRDU1 327 0.8750 XDUB 15:28:33 00026950687TRDU1 1,284 0.8750 XDUB 15:30:37 00026950726TRDU1 2,593 0.8750 XDUB 15:30:37 00026950727TRDU1 1,025 0.8750 XDUB 15:30:37 00026950725TRDU1 283 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:20 00026951290TRDU1 1,529 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:35 00026951299TRDU1 797 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:35 00026951297TRDU1 81 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:35 00026951298TRDU1 194 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:45 00026951304TRDU1 805 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:45 00026951305TRDU1 249 0.8820 XDUB 15:51:45 00026951306TRDU1 227 0.8820 XDUB 15:52:11 00026951322TRDU1 150 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951718TRDU1 318 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951719TRDU1 150 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951716TRDU1 318 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951717TRDU1 3,731 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951713TRDU1 368 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951714TRDU1 105 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:15 00026951715TRDU1 1,960 0.8890 XDUB 16:08:24 00026951722TRDU1

