Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0439

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16027085

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

