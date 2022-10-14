DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B
DEALING DATE: 13/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.0043
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23566615
CODE: AASU
ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 194588 EQS News ID: 1463887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
