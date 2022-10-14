DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 13/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.39

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14072834

CODE: PR1W

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 194633 EQS News ID: 1463977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)