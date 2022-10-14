DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 13/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.3864
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43235998
CODE: AEME
ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 194608 EQS News ID: 1463927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
