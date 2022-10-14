Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish January-September interim report on October 28, 2022

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 14 OCTOBER 2022 AT 11.00 AM EEST

Enento Group will publish January-September interim report on October 28, 2022

Enento Group will publish its January-September interim report on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11.00 am EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento's investor website https://enento.com/investors/.

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 2.00 pm EEST. At the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the results. The webcast will be held in English.

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2022-10-28-enento-q3

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

United States, Local: +1 (0) 786 697 3501

The conference ID code: 018269

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.

