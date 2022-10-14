Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Smart Wires Technology Ltd receives observation status (497/22)

On October 10, 2022, Smart Wires Technology Ltd (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company is exploring strategic alternatives for the Company, such as additional financing to address its liquidity, a business combination or a sale of the Company. The Company also suspended its revenue guidance with reference to supply chain challenges and lowered its orders guidance. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the depository receipts in Smart Wires Technology Ltd (GOGRID SDB, ISIN code SE0015962345, order book ID 225644) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.