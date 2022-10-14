Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (499/22)

As from October 14, 2022, the instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI S TESLA AVA 99 GB00BNV2YM58 BULL LYFT X3 AVA 2 GB00BL012477 MINI L HTRO AVA 24 GB00BL04BM73 BULL SWECB X5 AVA 1 GB00BNTQP714 MINI S AMAZON AVA 35 GB00BNV1T611 BEAR DJIA X3 AVA 1 GB00BL022X92 BULL BAIDU X5 AVA 6 GB00BNTS4360 The last day of trading will be October 14, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.