Freitag, 14.10.2022
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 
14.10.22
11:20 Uhr
81,17 Euro
+0,02
+0,02 %
14.10.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (499/22)

As from October 14, 2022, the instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short                     ISIN

MINI S TESLA AVA 99        GB00BNV2YM58

BULL LYFT X3 AVA 2         GB00BL012477

MINI L HTRO AVA 24        GB00BL04BM73

BULL SWECB X5 AVA 1      GB00BNTQP714

MINI S AMAZON AVA 35     GB00BNV1T611

BEAR DJIA X3 AVA 1         GB00BL022X92

BULL BAIDU X5 AVA 6       GB00BNTS4360


The last day of trading will be October 14, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
