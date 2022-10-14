DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2022 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.6276

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1348262

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN Sequence No.: 194694 EQS News ID: 1464139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2022 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)