

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share. This compares with $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.49 billion or $5.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $80.89 billion from $72.34 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



